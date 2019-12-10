Central AL Forecast: Wet, windy, cold as a front moves through

A wet forecast for us today, with showers already this morning, there will be more rain through the afternoon and evening. As a cold front moves in and moves out, temperatures will drop steadily through the afternoon. Look for temps to go from the 60s this morning into the 50s and 40s later this afternoon. Rain will continue into the evening hours, and with the dropping temperatures, a few areas of mixed precip in our northwest counties later tonight is possible.



The rain moves completely out by early tomorrow morning, and clouds will quickly follow suit. We should see a partly cloudy sky in the morning with total clearing by the afternoon. Temperatures will be cool and winds will blow from the north steadily. Look for highs only in the upper 40s to near 50 in the afternoon. Wind chill temperatures will sink down into the upper 30s and low 40s. Freezing temperatures and just above that will be likely overnight and into Thursday morning.



Slightly milder Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s, but rain again will be part of the forecast as we end the week. An upper-level disturbance will tap into warm, humid air again to bring light to moderate rain to the region from Friday through early Saturday. After that, another cool and dry stretch of weather is ahead.

