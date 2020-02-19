Central AL Forecast: Wet weather takes a break, more coming tomorrow

Our rainy streak of weather takes a bit of a break, with our morning rain ending and generally cloudy conditions setting up for the rest of today. The cold front that brought all the rain yesterday will sag south of the region, leading to cooler temperatures and that break in the showers. Expect highs to only reach the low and mid 50s this afternoon. Flow from the south picks back up late tonight with more rain expected as we move into early Thursday. Most of the rain should stay south of I-20 until later Thursday morning.



Widespread rain is expected tomorrow morning and afternoon as the moisture continues to stream in. The front however will stay to our south, so don’t expect any thunderstorms, but do expect a cold, rainy day. Most of the rain will be light, lasting through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 40s. The rain finally clears out as a punch of cooler, drier air moves in. This will lead to the end of this rainy stretch.



Morning lows on Friday will be chilly, with most spots near the freezing mark. But, expect a good amount of sunshine with temperatures on the cooler side of average, in the low 50s for the afternoon. It’ll be a little milder for Saturday afternoon with more sunshine, but we stay cooler than we should be for this time of year. Unfortunately, this dry weather doesn’t last with more rain expected Sunday and Monday.

