Central AL Forecast: Wet Friday Afternoon, Cloudy Weekend

FRIDAY: A weak shortwave trough will produce scattered showers throughout the day Friday…starting in the morning, waning in the evening. Not TOO much rain, but a decent batch! Rainfall totals from this system should range between half an inch to 1.5 inches at most. NO severe weather expected. Staying cool…highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: The rain will cease as we head into Saturday, although it will stay mostly cloudy. The lack of sunshine will keep temperatures down across the region as well…kind of a gloomy December day for us Saturday. Highs near 60°, lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Less than ideal weather for Sunday as well with a decent chance for light showers. This will not be a washout like Friday will be, but it will again be mainly cloudy and cool. Putting Sunday’s rain chance at 30%. Highs in the upper 50s, lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: More wet weather expected for the start of next week, especially for Monday/Tuesday. Nothing severe is anticipated at this time, but the rain is likely to continue. High temperatures trending towards at or below average, which means highs in the 50s.