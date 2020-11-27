Central AL Forecast: Weather pattern stays fairly active through the weekend

Related Content Central AL Forecast: Dry Thanksgiving leads to more rain chances this weekend

Our weather is going to be all over the place the next several days, so staying in-tune with the forecast will be important. Today, another round of rain is possible, but this will look nothing like what we had on Wednesday. Showers are possible mainly south of I-20 later today and tonight as an upper-level disturbance slides east. Before the rain, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. Clouds will slowly clear out tomorrow and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for Iron Bowl Saturday. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the low 60s.

More substantial rain chances arrive on Sunday as our upper-level pattern stays very active. Rain will be likely through the day, but without much instability, we don’t expect thunderstorms or severe weather to be much of an issue. Showers should slowly clear out by early Monday, just in time for some bone-chilling cold to take over.

Monday through Wednesday, temperatures will plummet much colder than average. This will also be the coldest temperatures we’ve felt so far this season. Temps will sit in the mid and upper 40s for the afternoon Monday. Then the bottom falls out. Lows Tuesday will dive to the mid and upper 20s with the coldest spots staying in the low 20s. Expect only small jumps in the morning and afternoon temperatures going into the middle of the week.