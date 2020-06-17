2 day, and some change, until the official start to Summer.
These last 2 days of “spring” will feel like it. Temperatures stay below average in the low to mid 80s Thursday. Friday will warm slightly as winds start to shift from the north to the south.
Saturday, as we ring in summer, will feel like it. You’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, but you’ll also feel the heat during the afternoon, as highs return to the low 90s. And, humidity is back this weekend too. Although rain chances remain low for the weekend, we are in for more wet weather early next week.
Monday through mid-week the weather pattern turns a bit unsettled and that means our coverage of rain will go up early next week. No severe weather is expected at this time.
Central AL Forecast: Weather pattern mainly unchanged for midweek
