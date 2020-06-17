Central AL Forecast: Weather pattern mainly unchanged for midweek

Saw plenty of sunshine again this afternoon across much of Central Alabama! It felt GREAT ouside today thanks in part to the lower humidity, brought into the region by a stalled upper-level low over the Carolinas to our East. As a result, we had another day with below-average high temperatures for mid-June in the low 80s. For tonight, expect to see a mostly clear sky and more comfortable temperatures--morning lows Wednesday expected in the low 60s.

Through midweek, rain chances will be isolated as temperatures increase during each afternoon. We won’t see a dramatic rise in our highs, with afternoon temperatures getting back to the mid 80s tomorrow, followed by upper 80s Thursday. This is still a little cooler than it should be for this time of year with some clouds building through the day.