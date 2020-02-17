Central AL Forecast: Waves of Rain Tonight, Stays Rainy Through Thursday

RIGHT NOW: Gray skies over Alabama right now as low-level clouds remain thick overhead. Those clouds have kept temperatures cool…we’re only into the low 60s right now at the Birmingham airport.

We’ve luckily stayed rain-free today, but all of the rain we’ve received this winter (17” so far in Birmingham since Jan 1) is starting to become apparent through river flooding in the Western portions of the state. Right now, the Tombigbee River has reached Moderate flood stage at both Gainesville Lock & Dam and Demopolis.

Much more significant flooding in Mississippi continues along the Pearl River in Jackson, which has crested at 36.7’. That’s the 3rd highest crest on record, and the highest level the river has reached since 1983.

TONIGHT: Rain returns after 10 PM. Our brief hiatus in the rain comes to an end as waves of rain pass through the region. It may turn heavy at times, but thankfully no severe weather nor any flash flooding is likely. This rain should subside after ~4 AM tomorrow morning. Temperatures holding in the mid/upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy during the day; more rain in the evening. A steady South wind will push more moisture Northward from the Gulf, resulting in steadily cloudy skies & warmer-than-average temperatures for February. We’ll reach highs in the low 70s in the afternoon before more rain arrives by sunset. That should continue overnight into Wednesday morning. Again, no severe storms expected, but the rain may turn heavy at times.

WEDNESDAY: Rain in the morning; cloudy but dry afternoon. Cooler temperatures compared to tomorrow as winds turn to the North behind a cold front. Morning lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Temperatures continue dropping; light rain persists. We’ll stay in the 40s all day long from morning to evening, so keep your coats handy! Rain FINALLY tapers off in the evening as we turn dry moving into Friday morning. In total, from tonight to Thursday, we’re looking at another 1 to 2” of rain areawide.

FRIDAY: Sunshine makes a comeback, but cold air sticks around. Quite chilly in the morning with lows in the 30s, not too bad in the afternoon with highs in the 50s. NO chance of rain.

THIS WEEKEND: Quiet weather-wise for Saturday & Sunday. Best day for outdoor plans will be Saturday with sunshine and near-average temperatures (lows in the 30s, highs in the 50s). More clouds and possibly light rain Sunday, so go enjoy the sun Saturday!