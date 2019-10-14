Central AL Forecast: Washout on the way for Tuesday

TONIGHT: With winds staying out of the Southwest aloft tonight, moisture will steadily increase overnight tonight. That means overcast skies before midnight, and rain slowly inching in from the West after midnight. Expect low temperatures near 60°.

TUESDAY: A washout is on the way across all of Alabama for tomorrow. Rain should begin around sunrise tomorrow morning and continue all day long.

Rainfall totals will be highest as you move South towards Montgomery. Places like Moundville, Clanton, and Alexander City should pick up anywhere from 2-4” through tomorrow night, as the rain turns heavy at times. This should help a lot with our current drought!

Farther North, the rainfall totals won’t be quite as high. We’re expecting anywhere from half an inch to an inch for the Birmingham metro and towns to the North.

WEDNESDAY: After the rain subsides Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, a cold front will quickly sweep through the region in the afternoon. The sky will clear out and temperatures should begin rapidly cooling. Highs Wednesday afternoon should be in the upper 60s/low 70s. Wednesday night is when it should definitely feel cooler in the 50s.

THURS/FRI: CHILLY START for Thursday and Friday! Temperatures just before sunrise will be in the 40s. That’s cold, but not cold enough to be concerned about frost. In the afternoon, we’ll see lots of sunshine and comfortable temps in the 70s. No chance of rain for Thursday or Friday.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures will be near-average for October (50s at night, 70s in the afternoon) for this weekend. Rain chances will go back up for the weekend as winds turn Southward.

Not too high for Saturday…only 20%. Just some brief sprinkles if anything.

Can’t give too many details yet for Sunday since it’s 6 days away…but there should be enough moisture for scattered showers. Going with 40% for Sunday.