Central AL Forecast: Record breaking heat possible thru next week

Thursday will look and feel about the same as today with rain chances very isolated in the afternoon and highs in the mid 90s for the most part. As we end the week, we will start a very hot streak of weather that may last into next week. Temperatures will be on the rise with a few stray showers around (rain chances 20% or less). Highs will reach the mid 90s. This will be the first day of several with possible record highs in Central Alabama.



We continue this trend into the weekend. We remove any sort of rain chance for Saturday and Sunday and we’ll watch highs soar into the mid and upper 90s. Record-tying or record-breaking heat is possible both weekend days. We wish we could say things would change next week, but that doesn’t look likely, with more the mid and upper 90s in the afternoon which could be near record territory as well.

