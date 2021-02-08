Central AL Forecast: Warming up tomorrow & Wednesday; Thunderstorms likely Thursday

Off to a great start this week in the Alabama weather department! We had a beautiful day for February with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs in the 60s. Clouds will steadily increase later tonight as our pattern gradually shifts in favor of even warmer temperatures tomorrow & Wednesday…

Light SE winds will help add to the extra cloud cover over Central Alabama late tonight, and also keep temperatures from dropping too low. Expect temps to slip into the 40s after 9 PM, where we will stay until tomorrow morning. No chance of rain expected overnight.





For tomorrow, temperatures will warm up even further compared to today, as most spots climb into the upper 60s. Can’t completely rule out some sprinkles here & there (10% chance), but most of us will stay just dry & cloudy during the day tomorrow.

No big pattern chances expected for Wednesday…just a slightly higher chance of light rain (20%). Still warmer-than-average with morning lows in the upper 40s, afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Some spots farther South (i.e. Tuscaloosa) could reach 70° in the afternoon.

A cold front will sweep through Alabama slowly on Thursday, bringing with it heavy rain & thunderstorms across the region. Fortunately, we are NOT expecting these storms to turn severe. We are still anticipating a good bit of rainfall across the area, with most spots picking up 1 to 2″ of rain through Thursday night. So, keep in mind you’ll definitely need the umbrella Thursday for the upcoming washout!

Looking ahead to this weekend, temperatures will once again plummet on Friday behind Thursday’s sluggish cold front, then steadily fall below freezing Saturday morning. How exactly our chances of rain or even wintry precipitation look this weekend is still a bit up in the air, but it’s a safe bet that temperatures will be very cold all weekend.

