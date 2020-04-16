Central AL Forecast: Warming trend starts today, more rain for the weekend

Another cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. However, the chill in the air starts to move out this afternoon as the sun keeps shining. We’ll still see temperatures cooler than they should be for this time of year, rising to the low 70s. We’ll stay mostly clear tonight, but temperatures will be milder overnight, only dropping to the upper 40s to start Friday.

Friday and for the weekend, our weather turns warmer, but also a bit unsettled. Expect more clouds and highs in the mid 70s Friday. A weak cold front will move through late Friday and early Saturday, giving us a chance for some showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Any storms we see will be sporadic and not severe, but expect a few downpours with any thunderstorms we get. Most of the day Saturday will be dry with some breaks in the clouds and highs in the mid 70s. Sunday, another disturbance slides in with rain chances increasing through the day. It looks like the most impressive dynamics for strong or severe storms will exist to our south, but we’ll have to watch for any changes to the forecast.

For next week, our temperatures see a more substantial warming trend. Clouds will clear out on Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Warmer numbers are headed our way on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine.