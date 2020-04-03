Central AL Forecast: Warming trend continues with rain chances returning

We finally see our temperatures soar above average for today, after a couple of relatively cool days this week. We will see a little more cloud cover this afternoon with highs rising to the mid and upper 70s. Even with the clouds, we think a good amount of sunshine will still be seen through the region. With increasing clouds tonight, milder temperatures for Saturday morning are on the way; lows will only drop to the low 50s.

This weekend will be somewhat active, but most of us will stay dry. We’ll see a weak cold front move into the region and stall out. Where it stalls will play a big role in where the best rain chances will be. Right now, it looks like showers will be north and west of Central Alabama, so we’ll call for relatively low rain chances. At the same time, our temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s for both weekend afternoons.

Next week, we ramp up rain chances in the region as the stalled out front lifts north as a warm front, opening the door for warm, moist air to move in. This, with the upper-level pattern showing more disturbances moving in, will provide chances for showers and storms from Monday through midweek. There’s always a risk to see some of these storms become strong or severe, so we’ll watch out for this as we get closer to next week.