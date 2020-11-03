Central AL Forecast: Warming temperatures, staying dry through midweek

Related Content Central AL Forecast: First freezing temperatures of the fall

Temperatures tanked again this morning, with some spots falling to near freezing with some patchy frost out there, too. But, unlike yesterday, temperatures will actually warm up a bit this afternoon. With lots of sunshine, highs will get to the mid and upper 60s which is still below average for this time of year. This will be the trend going forward, warming temperatures for both the morning and afternoon.

Tomorrow morning will be cool, but not as cold as this morning, as lows drop to the 40s. We finally see our temperatures reach near average this afternoon as highs get to the low 70s and upper 60s with more sunshine. Clouds will increase a bit for the rest of the week, but rainfall will stay absent. Highs will range from the low to mid 70s through Friday.

An early look at the weekend ahead shows more clouds and the outside chance at a stray shower. We’ll see highs stay mild, in the mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday.