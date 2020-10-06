Central AL Forecast: Warming temperatures and tracking Hurricane Delta

Our weather in Central Alabama continues to stay dry and comfortable. However, we’ll be warming things up starting today. Look for high temperatures to reach the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon under a sunny sky again. Even though temperatures will be a little higher, humidity stays low. That will be the theme for Wednesday as well as temperatures get even warmer with highs in the mid 80s with a ton of sunshine.

By Thursday, clouds will increase and so will the humidity as tropical weather will be right on our doorstep. We’ll have Hurricane Delta in the Gulf, poised to make landfall on Friday. We think the rain will stay south of us Thursday, but things will be changing quickly. On its current track, we could be dealing with tropical rain and possibly some strong storms on Friday night as Delta moves inland. There is still a while to watch this situation, but we’ll have the latest as we get it.

By the weekend, rain and wind will be possible on Saturday through the day, but the remnants of Delta will move out quickly. On Sunday, some clouds and a few showers are possible, but weather should be improving by the end of the weekend.