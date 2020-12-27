Central AL Forecast: Warmer week ahead; Thunderstorms New Years Eve

Got to enjoy a pleasant Sunday afternoon in Central Alabama! Still seeing a clear sky late this afternoon with some spots making it to 60° for afternoon highs. Clouds will begin increasing over the region late tonight ahead of a weak cold front on its way tomorrow…

With the extra clouds, temperatures overnight will not be as cold as the past few days. Instead of the bitter 20s we’ve seen, most spots tonight stay above freezing in the upper 30s/low 40s. Mostly cloudy after sunset tonight, but we stay dry. Light South breeze at 5 mph.

For tomorrow, we’ll likely wake up to a few sprinkles here & there, but no heavy rain is expected. Also, not everyone is likely to see those sprinkles. Most of us should stay dry tomorrow, albeit overcast all day long. Highs tomorrow reaching the upper 50s. Rain chance areawide of 20%.

Heading into Tuesday, the sunshine will come back out late in the morning and stay out into the afternoon. Warming up ever-so-slightly as well–morning lows in the 40s, afternoon highs in the 60s most of the region. All-in-all, definitely a pleasant day for late-December!

Looking ahead, we’re watching for a strong storm system to sweep through the deep South Thursday. Ahead of this system on Wednesday, clouds will begin increasing again & a few spots may see light showers late in the day. That should progress to heavier rain & thunderstorms Thursday, continuing into the evening for our New Years Eve. Areawide, we could be looking at 1 to 3” of rain in total through Friday. Exactly how strong these storms could be is still to be determined, but without a doubt prepare for a rainy end to 2020.

Turning cold & dry again for New Years Day Friday. Another push of Arctic air will bring temps back to freezing Saturday morning, with the cold air sticking around for Sunday.

That's all for now! Have a good night!