Central AL Forecast: Warmer today, looking at rain and storms this weekend

As we end the week and head into the weekend, temperatures get warmer, but storms could be on the horizon again. Today should be sunny and warmer than what we’ve felt this week. Expect highs to rise to the mid and upper 70s, right near or just above average for this time of year. Clouds and southerly winds will increase ahead of a cold front Friday night. This will set up some scattered showers to move through Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, we’ll see some clearing as the cold front moves south and stalls over south Alabama. This front will then return to the north as a warm front on Saturday night and Sunday. This will bring a rush of unstable air into Central Alabama by Sunday, and as a low pressure area tracks east across the Deep South, another round of severe storms could fire up. There are still some uncertainties with this, especially the track of the low pressure, but let’s all be ready for another round of severe weather on Sunday.

After the storms, we’ll be dry for the start of the upcoming week. Temperatures will sit near average for the afternoons, with highs in the low to mid 70s Monday through Wednesday, with small chances of rain showing up again by midweek.