Central AL Forecast: Warmer today and tomorrow ahead of a cold front

The mild and dry weather for Central Alabama continues today with temperatures that will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and in turn, a few degrees warmer than average for this time of year. Expect mid and upper 60s with a few spots hitting the 70 degree mark this afternoon. Morning lows will be a bit milder too; with a clear sky we’ll see morning temperatures in the low to mid 40s.



Thursday is our transition day as clouds and moisture increases ahead of the cold front that will move through on Friday. Despite the clouds, temperatures will be warmer than today, getting into the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds will thicken up and overspread the region by Thursday night and Friday morning, with a few showers possible early Friday. The bulk of the rain will move in Friday afternoon and evening, with possibly some heavy downpours. Showers will linger early Saturday before we start the drying-out process.



Saturday afternoon we’ll see a clearing sky and temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s. It will get chilly after the sun goes down on Saturday night and by Sunday morning, temperatures will fall to the mid 30s. A cool Sunday is on tap with highs only in the 50s, and the cooler weather sticks around for the start of Thanksgiving week.

