Central AL Forecast: Warmer temperatures, lower rain chances

Warming temperatures and some isolated showers will be the order of the day for Wednesday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures hitting the 80-degree mark for the afternoon. We’ll also have very breezy southerly winds bringing in lots of humidity too, which could lead to a few pop-up showers. Don’t expect widespread rain; just a few areas will see showers.



Thursday will be even warmer with sunshine and clouds mixed in. Generally, you can add about 2-3 degrees to the temperatures from Wednesday, and that’s what we think you’ll see for afternoon highs on Thursday. At the same time, a cold front will approach, and by Thursday night, a few showers will approach our northwestern counties. Real rain chances start on Friday morning.



It looks like the best rain chances will occur from sunrise to sunset on Friday. The front will bring in rain and some storms too, but severe weather doesn’t look likely. The weekend will be much cooler with sporadic rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will only get to the low 60s in the afternoons.

