Central AL Forecast: Warmer, sunny today; warming trend continues

We continue with the dry weather today, but this time we’ll see more sunshine and warmer temperatures than yesterday. Highs will top out in the mid 60s, closer to our averages for mid November. The clouds that hang around this morning should be completely cleared out by later this afternoon. We’ll see a clear evening and overnight with cool, not cold temperatures, ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s by Wednesday morning.



Temperatures will really get warm tomorrow and Thursday as highs approach the upper 60s and low 70s both days. We’ll have more sunshine around tomorrow, with clouds building on Thursday ahead of our next cold front. This front is set to bring rain to the region by Friday. Right now it looks like just rain with very low potential for thunderstorms, but we’ll keep you updated as we get closer.



Some differing forecast models have a couple of different solutions for our weekend forecast. Some call for the front to move through Saturday, with some lingering rain in the morning but clearing for the afternoon. Another solution could keep the front stalled out over the region through Sunday. We’ll have a better idea of what the weekend will have in store for us as we progress through the week.

