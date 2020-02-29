Central AL Forecast: Warmer Sunday, Flooding rainfall possible early next week

RIGHT NOW: High pressure is dominant across the Southeast. This means a dry air mass is in place overhead and why we’ve had such beautiful weather to start out the weekend. Our temperatures rose to the low 60s. Tonight, we will cool off to the upper 30s and it is going to be noticeably warmer to round out the weekend.

SUNDAY: Not quite as cold to start off the day, with morning lows in the upper 30s. By the afternoon, winds shift out of the south and we are going to be warming up. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies prevail. But, cloud cover will increase overnight into Monday. Enjoy the dry end to the weekend because we are going to be dealing with widespread rain with flooding potential early next week.

MONDAY: By Monday morning, the rain is back. Expect light to moderate rainfall for the first half of the day, with scattered showers possible in the evening as well. Temperatures will be mild and in the low 50s and in the upper 60s by the afternoon.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: As an upper level low pressure system nears the area, a cold front is going to stall across the region. Unfortunately, this is the setup for a prolonged rain event. Waves of rain will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with embedded thunderstorms possible. Rainfall totals could top between 4-7 inches! On Wednesday, it is possible we see stronger to severe thunderstorms, mainly south of Interstate 20 in the afternoon and into the early evening. This is when the front will finally start pushing to the south. Warm temperatures persist Tuesday. But, it’ll be getting colder on Wednesday with temperatures remaining in the 50s.

END OF THE WEEK: Drier weather in place from Thursday and into next weekend. Cool start and in the 30s on Thursday morning. But, afternoon temperatures will be mild and spring-like at the end of the week and on Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s, low 70s with plenty of sunshine!