Central AL Forecast: Warmer & Cloudier Tomorrow; Scattered Storms Push Through Wednesday

Much needed quiet & beautiful weather this afternoon for us in Alabama! Not a cloud in the sky over our area right now. Definitely cooler behind yesterday’s cold front…lows this morning dipped into the 30s for many of us! Expecting the sky to stay mostly clear through the rest of the night tonight…

Temperatures this evening will still be a touch on the chilly side with 50s before midnight, 40s after midnight. That’s definitely cold, but not unusually cold for this time of year (average low in Birmingham for today is 46). Light SE wind at 3 to 5 mph, NO chance of rain.

For tomorrow, increasing South winds means warmer temperatures and more cloud cover by the afternoon. Expecting highs to reach to mid to upper 70s across the majority of the region.

Chances of spotty showers go up late in the afternoon as we hit peak daytime heating. We could see a few rumbles of thunder and brief heavy rain, but no organized storms are expected. Chance of rain areawide at around 40%, South winds prevailing at 10-15 mph.

There is a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) of severe weather for all of Central AL Wednesday as a strong cold front pushes in from the NW. Along the leading edge of this line of storms, most of us will likely see brief strong winds, heavy rain, & occasional thunder & lightning. On the plus side, the risk of tornadoes with this setup is extremely low. We’re just concerned with brief gusty winds.





Right now, it looks like that line of storms will begin moving into our area at around 8-9 AM, initially moving through our NW counties near places like Hamilton & Double Springs in the morning. As the line pushes SE, it should cross over the 59/20 corridor at around lunchtime for places like Tuscaloosa & Birmingham. Most of us further down the 280 corridor will get these storms later in the afternoon, from 1 to 3 PM. For most of us, the rain will have subsided by dinnertime Wednesday.

Wednesday is the only big rain chance in the near future as the sunshine returns for Thursday. For the second half of the week, the main weather story will change to the colder temperatures we’re expecting for lows Thursday/Friday…many spots will drop to FREEZING Friday morning!

Fortunately, the weekend forecast looks pretty solid–mostly sunshine & a gradual warm rebound in temperatures with highs in the mid 60s Saturday, lower 70s for Sunday.

