Central AL Forecast: Warmer, more clouds today; storms on the way tomorrow

We’ve got another pretty nice day before a threat of storms and severe weather tomorrow. For today, expect a few more clouds this afternoon, but despite those clouds we’ll still see temperatures rising to the mid and upper 70s. A handful of places will hit the 80 degree mark briefly; these will be the spots that see the most sunshine. Tonight, a cold front approaches and clouds will increase. Look for showers and storms to get going after midnight.

The window to see storms will be early tomorrow morning to the early afternoon hours, with any severe weather risk showing up just before lunch and lasting through the early afternoon. As a cold front moves in, showers and storms will sweep through ahead of it Wednesday morning. This is expected to cause some gusty wind, but stay below severe limits. The afternoon storms could become severe, with damaging wind and hail being the main threats. However, this risk is conditional on unstable air moving into the region. This is setting up to look and feel exactly like last Thursday’s threat. We’ll keep you updated.

After the storms move out, drier, sunny weather moves in. Thursday will be comfortable with highs in the low and mid 70s. Friday will be warmer with more sunshine and highs near 80. It gets even warmer for the weekend as highs soar into the mid 80s with plenty of sun.