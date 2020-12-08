Central AL Forecast: Warmer end to the week; Rainy Saturday

Got to see more sunshine out there today! Most of us this afternoon got into the 50s. Clouds remain sparse over the region as well–expecting that trend to hold for tonight & tomorrow…

For tonight, we’re feeling more of that winter chill as temperatures drop into the 30s after midnight. Fortunately, though, most places in and around Birmingham will not get below freezing, so we won’t need to worry about protecting our pipes. Looking at a clear sky & calm winds, so staying otherwise quiet.

For tomorrow, more abundant sunshine is what’s on tap! After a very cold morning, we’ll see temperatures quickly get up into the 60s in the afternoon–not bad for early December! Light West breeze at 5 mph with NO chance for rain.

We’ll continue our warming trend Thursday & Friday as highs get into the upper 60s. With the sunshine it’ll feel pretty good in the afternoon, so enjoy it if you can!

Our next best chance of rain is coming Saturday. It looks like the timing may have been pushed back a bit later by a few hours, so now we’re expecting rain to continue into the afternoon & early evening. The center of this next storm system will be displaced very far to the North of Alabama, which means our chances of strong to severe thunderstorms developing is next to nothing. All-in-all, this should just be a quick splash of rain Saturday & that’s it.

After Saturday’s rain, temperatures will cool back down again, & we’ll be looking at sunshine & near-freezing temperatures again by the start of next week on Monday.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!