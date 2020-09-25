Central AL Forecast: Warm Weekend with a BIG cooldown next week

Happy Friday, everyone! The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta are finally gone, although clouds have stayed thick over Central Alabama for most of the day today.

For tonight, we’ll start seeing a few breaks in the clouds while temperatures hover around normal for late-September. That means 70s before midnight, mid 60s by tomorrow morning. Just a 10% chance of sprinkles–vast majority of us stay dry tonight. Patchy fog is likely by tomorrow morning as well. Give yourself some extra time if you have plans early in the morning.

For tomorrow, GAMEDAY is finally back in the SEC, and the forecast looks great! No rain to get in the way of your tailgate…just remember to tailgate responsibly! A bit warmer compared to the past few days with temperatures in the upper 70s by noon, low 80s in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with pockets of sunshine with NO chance of rain. Light SW breeze at 3 to 5 mph.

For Sunday, clouds will be increasing in thickness, and there’s a small 30% chance for afternoon showers. Temperatures still a bit warm…morning lows in the mid 60s, afternoon highs in the low/mid 80s.

For Monday, we have another decent chance for showers to start forming ahead of an approaching cold front. There’s a small chance for thunderstorms late in the day, but as of right now we are NOT expecting anything severe to develop along the front itself. Temperatures stay warm before the front arrives with morning lows in the mid 60s, afternoon highs in the 80s. 40% chance for showers.

Overnight into Tuesday morning, our next cold front arrives. We’ll likely see morning showers Tuesday as it passes through. Temperatures should start dropping quickly as the front sweeps through the region…down to the upper 50s Tuesday morning, followed by just low 70s in the afternoon.

For the rest of next week, fall weather sticks around, so get excited! Plenty of sunshine for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as high pressure takes over. It should get quite chilly in the morning before sunrise–a few of our Northern counties may see lows drop to the upper 40s. Most of us see 50s.



That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!