Central AL Forecast: Warm-up starts today, more sunshine for the weekend

A nice shift in our forecast as we see warmer temperatures take over as we end the week and go into the weekend. Temperatures will still be just below or right at average for the first day of May as highs reach the mid and upper 70s. Total sunshine will dominate the region so get out and enjoy the wonderful weather. Temperatures tonight will be comfortable with a light breeze. Saturday morning temperatures will fall to the low and mid 50s.

If you like warm weather and sunshine, this weekend will be for you. We’ll just see some passing clouds with lots of sun mixed in with temperatures rising into the low 80s for Saturday afternoon. It looks to be even warmer for Sunday with a few more passing clouds and some showers in north Alabama. Highs will reach the mid 80 with a few spots possibly hitting the upper 80s briefly.

As we start next week, rain chances return to the forecast. However, these aren’t overly impressive with just 20-30% chances from Monday through Wednesday. We stay warm to start the week, but there is a slight cool down by midweek, but nothing dramatic.