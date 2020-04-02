Central AL Forecast: Warm-up continues today as we stay dry

After cool temperatures to start the day, we’ll see a gradual warming trend start this afternoon. Yesterday, highs stayed in the 60s; today we’ll see the mercury climb a few more degrees and end up in the upper 60s and low 70s, closer to average for this time of year. Again, we’ll see a lot of sunshine. Clouds will increase overnight and milder temperatures are on the way starting tomorrow.

Morning lows will only drop to the upper 40s tomorrow as clouds increase. The clouds will persist through the afternoon with some peeks of sunshine. Highs will be milder as southerly flow takes over; expect mid and upper 70s for the afternoon hours. The weekend will be mild still with small rain chances. Don’t expect much here, only a 20-30% chance of rain Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and near 80.

Better rain chances arrive for the start of the week. Both Monday and Tuesday, the southerly flow continues as upper-level disturbances move through the Deep South. Right now, it looks like just rain and a few thunderstorms as part of the forecast. We’ll let you know if severe weather chances increase as we get closer to the start of next week.