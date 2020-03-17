Central AL Forecast: Warm Temps Prevail; Rain Returning Friday

WEDNESDAY: Warm streak continues. A steady South wind at 10 to 15 mph along with the sunshine will warm us to near 80° for highs tomorrow afternoon. Partly to mostly sunny. Many of us should be rain-free for tomorrow, but we can’t completely rule out stray showers in the evening. Putting tomorrow’s rain chance at 20%.

THURSDAY: Warmest day of the week; staying rain-free. Starting off Thursday mild in the low/mid 60s, warming up in the afternoon to 80s across a majority of the region. Partly to mostly sunny.

FRIDAY: Our next rainy day. Scattered showers ahead of a cold front. Rain expected to arrive Friday afternoon, putting an end to our stretch of dry days this week. Should still be warm before the rain arrives, though! Lows Friday morning in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. Expecting around half an inch to an inch of rain. Some rain may evolve into thunderstorms, but no chances of severe weather are expected for our area at this time.

WEEKEND: Temps dropping quickly behind Friday’s front. Overnight into Saturday, we’ll have a BIG cooldown, especially considering how warm this week will be. Lows Saturday morning near 50°, along with lingering showers (40% chance). Drying out Saturday afternoon, but staying cool with highs in the low 60s.

Overcast skies and cool temperatures for Sunday. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. A 20% chance of stray showers.