Central AL Forecast: Warmer Temps On Lock; Dry Stretch Continues

As expected, temperatures warmed up a bit earlier this afternoon compared to Monday, as highs reached the mid & upper 70s. The official high today at the Birmingham airport was 78°, 3° below the average high of 81°. For tonight, clouds will continue increasing over the region, leading to less of a cooldown overnight with milder temperatures by tomorrow morning. Lows expected in the 50s.

By midweek, we finally see our temperatures get close to average with highs in the low 80s and upper 70s for tomorrow. Again, clouds will be a part of the forecast but we aren’t expecting any rain to result. Temperatures continue their climb for Thursday with afternoon temps in the mid 80s.

By the end of the week and the weekend ahead, expect warm temperatures and more humidity in the air. This will result in more clouds and some stray showers for Friday through Sunday. Not everyone will see rain, in fact, the majority of us will just see warming temperatures and clouds. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in most spots to a few locations getting to the 90-degree mark briefly.