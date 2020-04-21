Central AL Forecast: Warm, sunny Tuesday; More storms this week

Some really nice weather around Central Alabama today, as the sun shines and warmer temperatures take over. Maybe just a few high clouds around today, but expect a ton of sunshine and temperatures rising into the mid 70s and upper 70s. This will be right at or just a few degrees above average for this time of year. Tonight will be mostly clear with slightly cooler temperatures as lows fall to the mid and upper 40s tomorrow morning.

Clouds will increase today ahead of our next big weather-maker. We may even see a few scattered showers for the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler with the clouds around; highs will only rise to the mid and low 70s. Another round of severe storms could be on the way for late Wednesday and early Thursday as a cold front approaches. There are still some timing and impact uncertainties with this round of storms, but just be ready for any and all types of weather hazards, including tornadoes through early Thursday morning. By the afternoon, the cold front will move out and things will calm down.

We should see pretty nice weather for Thursday night through Friday. We’ll have highs rise to the mid and upper 70s on Friday afternoon with lots of sunshine. By the weekend, some unsettled weather returns, with showers and storms possible for Saturday through Sunday morning. Right now, severe weather doesn’t look like part of the forecast.