Central AL Forecast: Warm & Sunny Friday, Showers Saturday, Storms Sunday

TONIGHT: Coming off another dry, gorgeous spring day in Alabama! As high pressure remains in control at the surface, the sky will remain clear overnight tonight. With calm winds, temperatures will drop quickly, although we won’t be quite as chilly as the past couple of nights. We’re into the 50s after 9 PM, and 40s after midnight. Morning lows expected in the mid/upper 40s across the region.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunshine tomorrow and a bit warmer as winds turn to the South. Afternoon highs Friday in the upper 70s, close to 80° in our Southern towns such as Tuscaloosa, Clanton, & Alexander City. South wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusts to 20.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers expected to move in after sunset. A weak cold front will lead to light to moderate rain late Friday night, lasting into Saturday morning. Expecting roughly 0.25-0.5” in total areawide…not very much. Most of that will fall along & North of I-20…farther South, some folks may see no rain at all. Rain chance at 40%.

SATURDAY: Showers taper off Saturday morning, sunshine returns Saturday afternoon. A bit cooler as winds turn to the North. Morning lows in the 50s, afternoon highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Risk of strong to severe storms late in the day. Another upper-level trough will sweep through the Southern states during the day Sunday, leading to scattered thunderstorms developing across Alabama.

WHERE: Risk is for everyone in Central Alabama.

WHEN: As of right now, the timeframe for this event looks similar to last Sunday…storms should begin firing up Sunday afternoon, persisting into Sunday night. By midnight Monday, most of the significant weather should have pushed East into Georgia.

HOW STRONG: A bit too early to say for sure. Be prepared for ALL modes of severe weather once again, as we had Easter Sunday. Flash flooding, damaging winds, brief tornadoes, and hail are all possible. Plan accordingly!

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Drying out & cooling off behind Sunday’s storm system. Expect plenty of sunshine for the first half of the week and near-average temperatures for mid-late April…that means highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s.