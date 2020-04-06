Central AL Forecast: Warm start to the week, rain chances ahead

We’ve got a very tricky forecast upcoming for this week with rain chances scattered around. Let’s start with today as temperatures rise with some clouds around for the afternoon. Look for temperatures to hover in the upper 70s to low 80s, depending on how much cloud cover hangs out. There will be a slight chance for some showers late tonight, but we’ll save most of the rain chances for Tuesday.

Showers are likely on Tuesday for a good chunk of Central Alabama, but with the current setup, this doesn’t look like a complete washout of a day. Expect rain with very little thunderstorm threat through tomorrow. With the increased clouds and rain chances, high temperatures back off and only rise to the mid and upper 70s. The forecast gets more complex through midweek, with models diverging on rain chances. Right now, we’ll mention some rain and possible thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, but we may have to back off on those chances.

Through Thursday and Friday, a cold front moves through and some more showers are possible, but timing of the front and available moisture for rain or storms looks questionable. We’ll put rain chances in the forecast, but again, changes may need to be made if rain looks more or less likely so stay tuned. Cool, but not cold temperatures are ahead for Good Friday and Easter weekend.