Central AL Forecast: Warm, Humid and Breezy With Scattered Showers and Storms Today

It is a warmer and muggy morning across the Birmingham as a warm front moved north of us into Tennessee. We will stay warm, humid and breezy today with scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. This evening and overnight a cold front will move into the area and it will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could become strong to severe with gusty winds and hail. A tornado can’t be ruled out either. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of central and northern Alabama in a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

The cold front will initially be in southern Alabama on Tuesday morning, but it will retreat back north as a warm front in the afternoon. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers returning later in the day. It will be warm and becoming more humid with highs around 70. Tuesday night will have widespread showers and some thunderstorms as another stronger cold front heads our way. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

The cold front will move through on Wednesday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. We will start to cool down with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday night will become mostly clear, breezy and cold with lows near 30°.

High pressure will build over us on Thursday and Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine, but it will be cold on Thursday. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s. Thursday night will be clear, cold and frosty with lows in the upper 20s. A light to moderate freeze can be expected. Friday will be mostly sunny and a little “warmer” with highs in the mid 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The warming trend will continue on Saturday as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama. We will be partly cloudy with high temperatures around 60°. Our next cold front will move toward us on Sunday with scattered showers. It will be warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

