Central AL Forecast: Warm Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

After some fog and light drizzle this morning, we’ll see a clearing sky for the afternoon and plenty of sunshine for Christmas Eve! We’ll also see temperatures that will spike some 12-15 degrees above average for late December. Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s later this afternoon. We’ll see some clouds build overnight, but it’ll be nothing to distract Santa from his flight over Central Alabama. Christmas morning will be mild with temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s.



Christmas Day will feature a few more clouds but still mild temperatures around the region. Look for low to mid 60s tomorrow, just a few degrees cooler than today. Expect a few more clouds for Christmas night, but still a pretty nice night. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s again by Thursday morning.



More clouds will be the theme for the rest of the week. Thursday and Friday will go from mostly cloudy to overcast with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 60s. Stray showers and more clouds are likely for the first part of the weekend and rain will be likely for Sunday. Right now, temperatures look to support some thunderstorms. We’ll watch closely and let you know if strong or severe storms will be possible.

