Central AL Forecast: Warm & Sunny Today & Tomorrow; Rainy Tuesday

TODAY: Another sunny & warm afternoon in Alabama. We’ve enjoyed pleasant weather for the past few days and that is set to continue for your Sunday afternoon. Temperatures starting off cool today, but highs will be about 10° above average for early April as we climb into the low 80s. A few clouds, but mainly sunshine. Light North breeze at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: A quiet evening with a clear sky. 70s for a while after sunset, then cooling to the 60s after midnight.

TOMORROW: More of the same…a beautiful day with a mix of sun & clouds. Temperatures a bit warmer tomorrow afternoon as winds turn from North to South. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Negligible chance of rain.

TUESDAY: Our next day of solid wet weather. Scattered showers & storms developing as a plume of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico lifts Northward into Alabama. Because we will not have much dynamic forcing in the atmosphere, severe weather does NOT appear likely. However, this is always a possibility to think about this time of year, given how April is our most active month for severe weather. Highs in the mid 70s, 70% chance of rain.

WED/THURS: Chances of showers persist and temperatures stay above-average. 40% chance of afternoon showers & storms along with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Morning lows in the 60s, highs near 80°.

FRIDAY: Turning cooler & dry behind a sweeping cold front. Rain moves out of Alabama, and temperatures drop into the 50s Friday morning. Staying cool & sunny Friday afternoon, highs only in the upper 60s.