Central AL Forecast: Warm and rainy for much of the week

THIS WEEK: Unsettled weather is going to be the theme of the start of the week. This is because of the strong cold front that moved through the area will stall to our south and start to lift back up to the north. Unfortunately, there is no large scale weather pattern to move the front out of the area. So, this will be the focus of unsettled weather through early next week. Mild temperatures will stick around through mid week with morning lows only dipping into the 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. On and off showers, with possibly a few thunderstorms, will persist through Wednesday. Drier conditions on Friday before another storm system moves into the area next weekend.

MONDAY: Temperatures will fall only to the low 50s Sunday night into Monday. Skies will get cloudier as we head into the overnight hours on Sunday. So, starting off the day, there will be a few isolated showers and mostly cloudy skies. Showers will continue to lift up from the south throughout the day. Rainfall will not be heavy. But, it will be pretty overcast and just a nuisance weather pattern through much of the week. Mild temperatures by the afternoon with mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mild temperatures and unsettled weather will stick around for Tuesday. This will be the day with the most widespread rainfall and highest rainfall totals. Temperatures will start off the day in the upper 50s and continue to warm to the upper 60s by the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: More unsettled weather with waves of rainfall through Wednesday and Thursday. Coverage will be a bit more limited on Thursday. When we tally up the numbers from the beginning of the week through Thursday, we should see between 2-3 inches of rain. This is only going to add to river flooding concerns. A mostly dry and mild day for Friday before our next cold front arrives that cools us down back to feeling like winter into the weekend.