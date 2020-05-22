Central AL Forecast: Warm & Humid with more Afternoon Storms

Summer-like weather arrives for the entire Memorial Day weekend, Saturday through Monday, including warmer temperatures and scattered showers and storms. Saturday and Sunday will feature temperatures in the upper 80s and near 90 with 30-40% rain chances, mainly in the afternoon. A very typical summer pattern continues into Memorial Day on Monday; not everyone will get the rain during the day, but all of us will see warming temperatures and humid air around.

Through the middle of next week, we stay in the summertime mode with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Not everyone will get the rain, but if you do, some heavy downpours are possible.