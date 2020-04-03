Central AL Forecast: Warm & Dry Weekend; Rain Returns Early Next Week

TODAY: Expect to see another day with a mix of sun & clouds in Central Alabama. Our current trend of warmer spring temperatures continues as well…afternoon highs in the upper 70s/low 80s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increasing after sunset with a few sprinkles possible overnight. Temperatures on the cooler side, but mild compared to early-April averages. Lows in the upper 50s, 30% chance of rain.

TOMORROW: Not much changing with our current pattern…partly to mostly cloudy skies and more pleasant spring warmth. Highs near 80° with a rain-free afternoon.

MONDAY: A few light showers possible as winds turn to the South, otherwise mostly cloudy. Not expecting anything heavy. Remaining warm…morning lows in the 60s, afternoon highs in the 80s. 30% chance of rain.

TUESDAY: Our next washout arrives on Tuesday as deep moisture flows Northward into Alabama from the Gulf of Mexico. Expecting scattered showers & storms. NOT anticipating any severe weather, despite April historically being our most active month of the year for severe weather. Morning lows in the 60s, afternoon highs in the upper 70s. 70% chance of rain.