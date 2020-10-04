Central AL Forecast: Warm Afternoon Today; Watching the Tropics

Good Sunday morning, everyone! Off to another cool start this morning as most of us sit in the 40s & 50s across Central Alabama. Quiet weather continues this morning with just some high clouds rolling over the Southern half of the state.

For today, temperatures should warm up quickly as the sun comes up and stays out all day long. A bit warmer compared to yesterday with most spots reaching the upper 70s. Farther South towards Tuscaloosa, we’ll likely reach 80° during the warmest part of the day from 3-4 PM. Light North breeze continues with NO chance of rain today. Enjoy it!

For tonight, expect a mostly clear sky with a few thin clouds passing overhead. Temperatures cooling quickly after sunset as our current dry air mass stays in place. Morning lows in the 50s.

For most of the week ahead, quiet weather continues. Rain chances will stay near zero all week long as high pressure remains the dominant weather maker over the region. Temperatures will ebb & flow each day, but expect to see a few warm afternoons in the 80s–especially Wednesday, where the forecast high for Birmingham is 84°.

In the tropics, we have our eye on Tropical Storm Gamma, which continues to produce heavy rain & tropical storm-force winds along the North shore of the Yucatan peninsula. Gamma is expected to slowly drag West over the peninsula, making a turn Southwest over the coming days into the Bay of Campeche & away from the US.

Farther out in the Caribbean, there is another tropical wave we’ll need to keep more of an eye on. This unnamed disturbance currently has a 60% chance of development over the next 48 hours, and is set to continue its track North into the Gulf of Mexico late this upcoming week. We’ll be providing updates as it does so. Thankfully for now, this would not have any impact on our forecast for the foreseeable future.

