Central AL Forecast: Very wet weather sets up for this week

One nice day is all we get between the storms Saturday and a very wet weather pattern for us, starting today. The front that brought the storms a couple of days ago will lift north and bring showers and some thunderstorms to the region for most of the week. We already have some this morning and plenty more will form to bring heavy rain. Temperatures will remain mild as well as highs rise to the mid 60s for most of us. Just a note, any thunderstorms we see won’t be severe, but could dump a lot of heavy rain which could lead to some isolated flooding.



More rain is likely through midweek, tomorrow and Wednesday. Through this time frame, we could see areas pick up 2-3 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts if thunderstorms develop. We will monitor this flooding threat very carefully and keep you updated. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will start in the low 60s and rise to the low 70s in the afternoon.



Thursday and Friday could see a little break in the rain depending on the location of an area of high pressure and a cold front that could move through. We do think another round of rain is headed our way Saturday with much colder and drier air as we end the weekend.

