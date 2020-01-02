Central AL Forecast: Very wet weather pattern next couple of days

After a beautiful start to 2020, we’re in for a couple of very soggy days around Central Alabama. We’ll start off with the setup for this wet weather pattern: a developing upper-level trough to our west will transport in lots of moisture in the region. At the same time, a cold front will move across the Deep South from today through Friday, triggering showers with some heavier downpours mixed in. Severe weather or strong storms are not expected at this time. However, with all the rain we’re expecting over the next couple of days, some isolated flooding is possible in places that see high water when we get prolonged rain events like this. Make sure you’re safe if water starts to rise near you. Temperatures will remain mild through Friday night.



As temperatures drop overnight Friday and into Saturday morning, lingering rain could mix with a little bit of sleet or snow in our northern counties. We’ll have to see how the temperatures shake out, but it’s not completely out of the question. We will see much cooler air move in on Saturday, and a few lingering showers too, with highs only expected to get to the mid and upper 40s.



We’ll start to dry out by Sunday with near average temperatures for early January. Lows in the low to mid 30s and highs in the mid 50s. More of the same is expected for Monday with rain chances appearing in the forecast by Tuesday.

