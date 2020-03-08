Central AL Forecast: Unsettled with multiple waves of this week

RIGHT NOW: What a beautiful way to end our weekend! It was a warm and sunny afternoon with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 60s. Get ready for a warm up into next week and also the return of unsettled weather. Cloud cover will increase this evening. But, dry weather will continue for the overnight hours on Sunday.

MONDAY: Our dry streak will be coming to an end on Monday as we start, yet again, another unsettled weather pattern. Temperatures are going to be mild and start off in the mid to upper 40s. In the afternoon, we will be in the upper 60s and cloud cover will be on the rise. You will notice more cloud cover for your Monday. Rain will hold off until the evening hours. Light showers will be possible after dinner time, with the brunt of the wet weather holding off until Tuesday.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Light showers will continue on and off through Tuesday. Flooding should not be a concern with rainfall totals around a half an inch. When you don’t see the rain, expect it to be cloudy and mild with temperatures in the upper 60s. On Wednesday, scattered showers will continue and there’s a better chance for scattered thunderstorms as well. Spring-like temperatures in the low to mid 70s will be in place on Wednesday. It’s possible that thunderstorms on Wednesday could produce hail and strong, damaging winds.

REST OF THE WEEK: Again on Thursday, scattered thunderstorms will be possible. Right now, it does not appear severe weather will be a main concern. However, localized flooding will be possible. Coverage of the rain will dial back a bit on Friday. But, it does look like we will remain unsettled into next weekend.