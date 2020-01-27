Central AL Forecast: Unsettled weather pattern this week

The forecast for this week will be one of change. We start off with a cloudy, drizzly day with temperatures staying in the low to mid 50s. We don’t expect many, but there could be some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon that could help a few spots see the upper 50s before the sun starts to set. Look for clouds to linger during the overnight with patchy fog developing tomorrow morning. Lows will drop to the mid and upper 30s.



Tuesday will see some clearing, and slightly milder temperatures. Highs will approach the mid and upper 50s tomorrow afternoon with a mostly sunny sky developing. But, don’t get used to the sunny and dry weather. More rain moves in for Wednesday, but right now, it looks to be more light to moderate rain with heavy downpours, and some thunderstorms, to the south. We’ll continue to watch this rain chance and let you know of any changes.



Another dry day for Thursday is expected with more rain chances Friday night and into Saturday. Since this is 4-5 days away, the forecast will have to be watched for timing and rain chances, but a true up and down forecast for this week is expected to end with rain chances this weekend.

