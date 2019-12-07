Central AL Forecast: Unsettled weather next week

RIGHT NOW: We got a decent break from the cloud cover this morning. But, clouds have rolled in and will persist through the evening. Temperatures were mild and in the mid 60s, even upper 60s from some this afternoon.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist through Sunday. Temperatures will stay similar to Saturday with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s, low 60s. Isolated showers and light rainfall will be possible. But, most of the rain will hold off until next week.

NEXT WEEK: Unsettled weather will be the theme for the start of next work week. Our temperatures will be warmer and in the upper 60s on Monday. Widespread showers arrive late Monday into Tuesday. Soaking rainfall with around one to two inches of rain will be possible with this next system. Behind this next cold front, our temperatures will tumble throughout the day on Wednesday. It’ll be breezy and much colder as we get to midweek. Unsettled weather will be possible again at the end of the week.