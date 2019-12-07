Central AL Forecast: Unsettled Weather for This Week

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy & cool for today…we could see a few sprinkles in the afternoon, but we won’t see any widespread, steady rain. Putting our rain chance at 20%. Highs near 60.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Staying cloudy with a few more sprinkles possible overnight. Breezy at times, SE winds at 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a small chance for showers in the morning. A bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be our next washout…a cold front will produce scattered showers across the area. Behind that, temperatures will start dropping quickly. Rain chance at 70%. Highs in the low 60s, lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun comes back out on Wednesday, but it will be MUCH colder. Waking up to the 30s early Wednesday morning! Staying cold for the rest of the day too…highs in the upper 40s.