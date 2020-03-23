Central AL Forecast: Unsettled weather continues to start the week

The weather pattern over the region will stay unsettled the next couple of days with chances of rain and some stronger storms in the mix. Let’s start with today where showers are already ongoing this morning. We’ll see the rain continue through the early afternoon with maybe a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be near average for this time of year, hitting the upper 60s and low 70s.



More rain and the possibility of some stronger storms moves in on Tuesday. It looks like we’ll have one wave of just rain in the morning, then storm potential for the afternoon as a front slides in. The highest risk for strong and severe storms looks to be in the Tennessee Valley, north of our area. However, one or two strong and marginally severe storms are possible here too, with the greatest threats being damaging wind and maybe some hail. These storms will fizzle out as they travel south through the afternoon with rain chances ending by midnight or so.



This will set up a dry and warm rest of the week. Wednesday through Friday, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds around toward the end of the week. High temperatures will rise to the upper 70s Wednesday and climb into the mid 80s by Friday. Rain chances do increase as we start the weekend.

