Central AL Forecast: Unsettled weather continues, storms possible

More active weather is possible for the next couple of days with chances of strong and severe storms as well. We’ll have enough unstable air in place today to pop off some showers and t-storms later this afternoon. We’re also going to watch for the potential of a few strong and severe storms too, as enough shear should develop to support stronger storms. Make sure you’re staying tuned to the forecast through the day today.

Tomorrow will see another chance for some strong and possibly severe storms as a cold front moves through the region early Thursday. These storms will be dependent on what form they are taking to our north as the front rolls through overnight. We’ll watch for this closely and we’ll also watch our temperatures dive and drier air moves in as the front passes us. Temps will be in the mid 70s for the early afternoon, then drop as the front passes.

We stay dry and cool for Good Friday with temperatures in the upper 40s for low and mid 60s for highs. Saturday will be even cooler in the morning with highs again in the mid 60s. Easter Sunday is a wild card right now. There is better agreement now in a risk for storms and possibly some severe weather, too. It’s still five days away, but it’s something we are watching very closely. We’ll have updates as we get closer.