Central AL Forecast: Turning Quiet, Cooler after a Vigorous Outbreak of Storms Yesterday

Quite a busy day yesterday in our weather world–we expected a widespread outbreak of severe weather, and that’s exactly what we got. Severe storms erupted across both Mississippi & Alabama yesterday…what set us apart from Mississippi was just how many reports of tornadoes came in compared to our Western neighbors.





NWS Birmingham has begun to survey across Central Alabama & so far has confirmed two noteworthy tornadoes that indeed formed yesterday. First, we have the Chilton County storm that went tornadic near Pools Crossroads, about 8 miles SW of Clanton. Thus far, the damage is consistent with an EF-2 tornado with maximum winds est. at 130 mph. Next, we had the Hale County storm that went tornadic over Moundville. That storm damage is consistent with an EF-1 tornado, est. max. winds of 110 mph.

Damage survey results are ongoing, and will continue to trickle in both tonight & tomorrow. A few other areas worth mentioning that likely took considerable tornado damage include (but aren’t limited to) the Bull City area (Tuscaloosa County), Brookwood (Tuscaloosa County), Mt. Olive (Jefferson County), and others.

Can’t forget about the extreme rainfall we saw across the region over the past couple of days…many spots across Jefferson County received upwards of 3″ of rain since Monday. As you travel farther North of Birmingham, rain totals continue increasing especially across Cullman County, where we had numerous reports of washed out roads & flooding.

For now, clouds and cooler temperatures have come in behind yesterday’s severe storms and will stick around tonight. Expect to see a mostly cloudy sky all across Central AL tonight, as well as a noticeably chilly West wind at 10 to 15 mph. Overnight lows dropping into the low to mid 40s by Friday morning.

Heading into tomorrow afternoon, no big changes are expected–still looking at an overcast sky and cooler temperatures for all of us. Highs tomorrow in the 50s, plus a 10% chance of a stray light shower. NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Looking ahead to the weekend, sunshine will make a pleasant comeback late Saturday morning & stick around for Saturday afternoon. Not a bad official start to spring! The Vernal Equinox (otherwise known as the first day of spring) will happen at 4:37 AM. Afternoon highs Saturday expected in the lower 60s with NO chance of rain.

