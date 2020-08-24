Central AL Forecast: Tropical weather influences our forecast this week

Our forecast will be heavily dependent on the track, size, shape and speed of two tropical systems this week. The first will be Marco, and while Alabama won’t see direct impacts, our weather will be influenced by it. Look for scattered showers and storms this afternoon, with some heavy tropical downpours possible. We’ll also see a good amount of cloud cover too, which will keep temperatures down during the afternoon. Highs will only make it to the mid 80s. More of the same for Tuesday as Marco moves farther west, but any movement east for the storm could give us more substantial rain chances.

By midweek, our attention will turn to Laura which is forecast to become a hurricane once it reaches the Gulf. Again, only indirect impacts from Laura are expected, but showers and storms will be a part of the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. While we think rain chances will be a little lower, just like with Marco, small changes in the forecast track could bring us more rain chances and higher possibilities for severe weather. We’ll keep you updated.

By the end of the week and weekend ahead, the tropical influence should move out leaving us with more standard summer weather with highs near 90 and scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.