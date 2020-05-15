Central AL Forecast: Tropical Storm Arthur Forms; Rain Around Today & Tomorrow

Tropical storm Arthur has formed. Winds are now at 45 MPH and moving slowly moving north. Impacts tonight and tomorrow will include rip current risks along the Florida and Georgia coastline. By Monday, the storm will come very close to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. By Monday night Arthur veers east and heads back out to sea by Tuesday. There will be little impact to the lower 48, other than some increased coastal winds in North Carolina.

A little closer to home…It will be another hot day tomorrow. It will remain dry in the morning, by afternoon heavier rain likely in west Alabama with more rain along I-65 closer to sunset. By 7pm most wet weather will be east of 65 and by 11pm it’s out of here.



The rain clears out by Monday and the cooler air slides in. We will have refreshing high temperatures in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Then, by Thursday, back in the 80s and that warming trend leads us into next weekend.