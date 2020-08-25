Central AL Forecast: Tropical showers today, more from Laura this week

Related Content Central AL Forecast: Tropical weather influences our forecast this week

What’s leftover of Marco is still impacting the Gulf coast and will impact our weather again for today. Rain bands from the storm will move through the region again today, so be ready for downpours and the occasional rumble of thunder. While we’ll see a little more sunshine today than what we had yesterday, strong or severe storms aren’t likely in the very tropical air mass. At the same time, Tropical Storm Laura is set to become a hurricane once it enters the Gulf of Mexico. We could see the impacts from this storm starting on Wednesday.

There is still some uncertainty with the forecast track of Laura. If it maintains its present course, it will make landfall near the TX/LA coast on Wednesday. However, if the storm makes even a small jog to the east, more of our region may feel some indirect impacts including storms, gusty winds, and severe weather (tornadoes included). The time frame of these impacts would be from Wednesday night through Thursday as the storm makes the northeast turn after landfall. Again, there is still a lot to watch with this storm so stay tuned to the forecast.

By the weekend, afternoon showers and storms remain in the forecast as a trough of low pressure and residual tropical moisture hangs around in the Deep South.