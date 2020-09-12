Central AL Forecast: Tropical Showers Continue; Sally Possibly Bringing Impacts

Happy weekend, y’all! As you’ve probably already noticed, tropical showers have made a comeback to Central Alabama as they drift across the region this evening. Expect those showers & storms to continue tonight & tomorrow, as our current tropical airmass hangs overhead. Warm & muggy for tonight with lows in the low 70s.

While the rain may not be as widespread tomorrow (only a 30% chance), we’re looking at much better coverage of storms for Monday when chances go up to 60%. Expect the humidity to stay oppressive for at least the next 48 hours.

The biggest thing in our forecast right now is Tropical Storm Sally, which is currently on the cusp of entering the Gulf of Mexico. Sally has quickly gathered strength as its traveled through the Florida Keys, and as of right now is forecasted to travel NW through the Gulf of Mexico & strengthen into a hurricane by Monday.

Sally is expected to make landfall near the mouth of the Pearl River (along the Mississippi Gulf Coast) as a hurricane on Tuesday. As it curves Northeast & moves inland, it will likely pass through Central Alabama as a tropical depression.

Excessive rainfall is likely across much of our region. Most likely, we could be looking at flooding across low-lying areas with 3 to 4” of rain likely through Thursday afternoon. Obviously with any tropical storm, uncertainty remains high. Therefore, we’ll need to fine-tune our forecast as Sally gets closer. For now, be prepared for travel plans to be impacted this week with potential flooding along major roadways.

That’s all for now! Be sure to stay tuned for more tropical & local forecast updates by following me on Twitter, @GriffinHardyWX. Enjoy your weekend!